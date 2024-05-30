MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X Announced: Details

MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X for smartphone makers. These chips are made on the 4nm process and will enable multitasking along with superior photography. The Dimensity 7300X has been made to suit flip-style foldable devices. There's APU 655 on these chips which boosts the efficiency of AI (artificial intelligence) tasks twice that of the Dimensity 7050. Both chips can support dual-5G SIM with dual VoNR and come with MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0. This will mean more power efficiency when the device is connected to the common 5G sub-6 GHz frequencies. It supports 3CC carrier aggregation and downlink speeds of up to 3.27 Gbps on tthe 5G network. There's also support for tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, but unfortunately, that makes no difference in the Indian market.









Both MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipsets have an octa-core CPU consisting of 4x Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.5GHz paired with 4x Arm Cortex-A55 cores. The 4nm process provides up to 25% lower power consumption in the A78 cores compared to the Dimensity 7050. In the camera department, there's upgraded photograpgy support with the MediaTek Imagiq 950. It can support a 200MP main camera and improvements have been made in the live focus photo performance, which is now up to 1.3x faster and photo remastering is 1.5x faster than Dimensity 7050 SoC.

With MediaTek’s MiraVision 955 built-in, the Dimensity 7300 SoCs support impressively detailed WFHD+ displays with 10-bit true color, along with support for global HDR standards, enhancing media streaming and playback. Additionally, the dedicated support for dual display flip phones on the Dimensity 7300X makes it easier for OEMs to meet the growing market demand for innovative form factors.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chips will be important for integrating the latest AI enhancements and connectivity features so consumers can seamlessly stream and game,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business. “Furthermore, the Dimensity 7300X enables OEMs to develop innovative new form factors thanks to its dual display support.”