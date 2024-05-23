OnePlus 13 Likely to Feature Satellite Connectivity: Report

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, is expected to launch the OnePlus 13 early next year. While the phone is expected to feature a new chipset, better display, and more specifications, there's one that has caught our eye. The OnePlus 13 is likely going to feature support for satellite connectivity. Not just the OnePlus 13, but even the OnePlus 12 is expected to get support for satellite connectivity. The Android 15 Beta 2 on the OnePlus 12 shows a part in the Settings app which reads 'Satellite Mobile Phone', said an X (formerly Twitter) user OneNormalUsername.




A similar thing was spotted on the Oppo Find N3 settings app. We are not sure if OnePlus plans to launch a new edition of the OnePlus 12 with satellite support or if it is just testing for the OxygenOS 15. Regardless, since the company has not made any new announcements, it is likely going to be the OnePlus 13 to be the first smartphone from OnePlus that will support satellite connectivity.

Later in the year, OnePlus might launch another smartphone like the company launched the OnePlus Open last year. How soon OnePlus will refresh it with a newer version is something we will have to wait and watch.

The OnePlus 12 is currently the flagship phone from OnePlus and it starts at Rs 64,999 in India. Coupled with bank offers and old phone exchanges, the price can be brought down significantly. Alternatively, you can use Red Cable Club vouchers to order the OnePlus 12 at a discount from the OnePlus store.

Satellite connectivity support doesn't excite us much because of its nature. The device is likely not going to support satellite calling or high-speed satellite data. The satellite support is likely going to be reserved for SMS like in the case of the iPhones.

