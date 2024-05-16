Android is Getting New Theft Protection Features: Check

Google has started rolling out Android 15 Beta 2 for several devices. Right now, we are not talking about everything new with Android 15 Beta 2, we will just be focusing on one thing - theft protection features. Both Google and Apple have given a few theft protection features, such as the ability to lock the device when you have lost it or it is stolen or the ability to find the device via location tracking, and more. Google is bringing more theft protection features to give you a safer experience with your Android phone. Here's everything you should know about the new theft protection features that are coming soon for Android.









Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Expected to Launch Soon in India

Google Android Theft Protection Features: All the New Ones Explained

The new theft protection features from Google will automatically lock the device when they are stolen. Android will use an ML (machine learning) model to detect when someone has snatched the phone from your hand and is trying to run or drive away. The new feature will use the accelerometer and gyroscope and check if the motions are associated with the ones that are common during theft. It will be interesting to see if Android sometimes makes mistakes in understanding the motions, and locks the device even when it is not stolen.

Read More - Indians are Spending More and More on Super Premium Smartphones in 2024

Note that theft protection will not be limited to Android 15 only. It will be extended to all Android devices that are running Android 10+ and will be rolled out via Google Play Services.

There are some more new features. If a thief is trying to factory reset your device, he/she won't be able to do it without knowing your Google credentials. Further, disabling 'Find My Device' or extending screen timeout will also require user credentials.