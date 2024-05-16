BSNL Launches Indigenous 4G Site in Kolkata: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched an indigenous 4G site in Ballygunge Telephone Exchange in Kolkata. The launch took place on Wednesday, said a report from thestatesman. In the coming weeks and months, the whole of Bengal is set to be covered with BSNL's indigenous 4G network. The state-run telecom operator has been conducting trials in Punjab to test the capability of the homegrown technology. The launch has been delayed due to issues in the core that C-DoT (Centre for Development of Technology) is providing. Tejas Network has started supplying the RAN (Radio Access Network) technology and TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is playing the role of systems integrator (SI).









Read More - BSNL Launches New Rs 58 and Rs 59 Prepaid Plan

The Government of India (GoI) asked BSNL to use indigenous technology to roll out 4G/5G at a time when there was no company in India that had proven technology or equipment in its portfolio. The state-run telco has received 4G and 5G spectrum from the government as a part of the relief package.

It will take about 2 years for BSNL to deploy 4G in 1 lakh targeted sites throughout the country. BSNL had already rolled out some sites in the country with 4G technology from foreign vendors. Those sites are operational, but very limited in number. Thus, there are very few people who can use BSNL's 4G network today. To promote its 4G networks and services, BSNL has been running offers such as bonus data on upgrading to 4G SIMs, free-of-cost 4G SIMs for new users, and more.

Read More - BSNL’s 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Over the last several years, BSNL has lost its customers to private telecom operators due to not having 4G. Further, there are even coverage gaps that BSNL has to address, as it seeks to make a comeback in the competition fold.