Motorola Edge 50 Fusion with Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 Launched in India

Motorola has launched the Edge 50 Fusion in India. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC and has the segment's most advanced camera sensor from Sony. Even the display of the device has amazing specifications on paper compared to devices in the same price range. Here, we will detail all the specifications of the device along with its price. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is yet another attempt from Motorola to increase its market share in the semi-premium segment.









Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Price in India

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available in India in two memory variants - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB for Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999. There's a Rs 2000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards which will lower the price further. The colour options available for the device are Marshmallow Blue, Hot Pink, and Forest Blue. The device will go on sale from May 22, 12 PM, on Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Specifications in India

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has launched with a 6.67-inch pOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 1600nits peak brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There's a 5000mAh battery inside along with a 68W TurboPower charger. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will run on Android 14-based Hello UI out of the box and will receive 3 OS upgrades along with 4 years of security updates.

It has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony LYT-700C sensor with OIS support and a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. It supports 15 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6.