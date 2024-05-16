Ooredoo to Land 2Africa Subsea Cable in Oman

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The 2Africa Cable System, spanning 45,000 km, will connect over 3 billion people in 33 countries on three continents upon completion

Highlights

  • Ooredoo Oman partners with 2Africa consortium for extensive subsea cable landing.
  • Salalah emerges as a key submarine cable landing hub in southern Oman.
  • Ooredoo Oman commits to developing robust infrastructure for enhanced connectivity.

Follow Us

Ooredoo to Land 2Africa Subsea Cable in Oman
Ooredoo Oman, an Ooredoo Group company, has signed an agreement for the landing of the 2Africa Cable System in Barka and Salalah. This agreement marks the most extensive subsea cable system landing in the Sultanate of Oman to date, Ooredoo announced this week.

Also Read: E& to Anchor 2Africa Subsea Cable in UAE




2Africa Cable System Overview

The 2Africa Cable System, spanning 45,000 km, will be the largest subsea cable system in the world. Upon completion, it will connect over 3 billion people in 33 countries across three continents: Africa, Asia, and Europe, according to the official release.

The 2Africa consortium consists of Bayobab, center3, China Mobile International, Meta, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group, and WIOCC. Alcatel Submarine Networks is handling the manufacturing and installation of the cable.

Ooredoo Oman emphasised the significance of the landing agreements for 2Africa, stating, "After previously landing SMW-5 and TGN Gulf in Oman, landing the 2Africa cable represents a further step in our vision to be the neutral partner of choice for landing submarine cable systems and supporting Ooredoo to become a truly global connectivity player in the coming years."

Also Read: Bayobab Lands 2Africa Subsea Cable in Ghana and Nigeria

Strategic Landing Sites

Ooredoo said the selected landing sites, Salalah and Barka, have been strategically chosen, with Salalah emerging as a key submarine cable landing hub in southern Oman. Ooredoo Oman will develop completely new landing infrastructure at both locations, with a commitment to its maintenance in the coming decades.

"This new infrastructure will be entirely different from any other submarine cable system currently landing in Oman, ensuring robust connectivity and access for all operators in the country," Ooredoo Oman added.

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

As usual, Jio is here to surprise us.

Bharti Airtel CEO on Unlimited 5G, Vodafone Idea, Tariff Repair…

TheAndroidFreak :

400-500 for Airtel 5G for 300GB. I don't know how much 5G data will be available in that. They also…

Bharti Airtel CEO on Unlimited 5G, Vodafone Idea, Tariff Repair…

TheAndroidFreak :

Doesn't matter. Airtel is riding on weak Vi. And they have expanded quiet well. I heard that they will be…

Bharti Airtel CEO on Unlimited 5G, Vodafone Idea, Tariff Repair…

Shivraj Roy :

Just wait for things to settle down after the elections Airtel jump all barriers and increase tariffs as they want…

Bharti Airtel CEO on Unlimited 5G, Vodafone Idea, Tariff Repair…

Faraz :

"Vittal hopes that "sanity prevails" in the industry." Airtel managed to offer unlimited 5G for more than a year. They…

Bharti Airtel CEO on Unlimited 5G, Vodafone Idea, Tariff Repair…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments