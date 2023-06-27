Ooredoo Oman Achieves Full Coverage With 5G Network

Ooredoo Oman, a subsidiary of Qatar-based multinational telecoms group Ooredoo, has proudly announced that its 5G network is now available everywhere in Oman. In a recent LinkedIn post, the company stated, "Our 5G is everywhere and anywhere in Oman." This significant milestone means Ooredoo Oman customers can now enjoy ultra-fast 5G services across the country.

Store Expansion Strategy

Committed to providing an unrivalled customer experience to a growing audience in Oman, Ooredoo continues its store expansion strategy. On June 11, 2023, the telecom giant opened its 46th franchise store in Izki, located in the Dhakiliya region. The new store aims to offer a wide range of products, services, and digital solutions to residents in the area. Additionally, the sales team will focus on understanding the local market's needs and building close relationships with customers.

Network Goals

Oman's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has also set ambitious goals for high-speed fixed and mobile telecoms network coverage. According to the TRA, their objective is to ensure that 100 percent of mobile network base stations support 4G and 5G services by the end of 2025, achieving 98 percent population coverage by that date.

Partnership with Huawei

Ooredoo Oman signed a partnership agreement with Huawei during the Mobile World Congress 2023 held in March. This partnership includes the deployment of Huawei's cutting-edge technologies, including 5G, in Iraq, Tunisia, Kuwait, and Oman. It builds upon the existing five-year strategic global framework agreement signed between Ooredoo and Huawei in 2021.

Ooredoo Oman's achievement of nationwide 5G coverage and its continued expansion efforts reflect the company's commitment to delivering exceptional connectivity and services to customers across Oman.