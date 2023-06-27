Ooredoo Oman Achieves Full Coverage With 5G Network

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Ooredoo Oman proudly announces nationwide 5G coverage, providing ultra-fast connectivity across the country.

Highlights

  • Ooredoo Oman achieves full 5G coverage, ensuring high-speed connectivity throughout Oman.
  • Oman's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority sets ambitious goals for 4G and 5G network coverage.
  • Ooredoo Oman partners with Huawei to deploy cutting-edge technologies, including 5G, in multiple countries.

Follow Us

Ooredoo Oman Achieves Full Coverage With 5G Network

Ooredoo Oman, a subsidiary of Qatar-based multinational telecoms group Ooredoo, has proudly announced that its 5G network is now available everywhere in Oman. In a recent LinkedIn post, the company stated, "Our 5G is everywhere and anywhere in Oman." This significant milestone means Ooredoo Oman customers can now enjoy ultra-fast 5G services across the country.

Also Read: Ericsson and Ooredoo Qatar Sign Five-Year Extension to Their 5G Partnership

Store Expansion Strategy

Committed to providing an unrivalled customer experience to a growing audience in Oman, Ooredoo continues its store expansion strategy. On June 11, 2023, the telecom giant opened its 46th franchise store in Izki, located in the Dhakiliya region. The new store aims to offer a wide range of products, services, and digital solutions to residents in the area. Additionally, the sales team will focus on understanding the local market's needs and building close relationships with customers.

Network Goals

Oman's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has also set ambitious goals for high-speed fixed and mobile telecoms network coverage. According to the TRA, their objective is to ensure that 100 percent of mobile network base stations support 4G and 5G services by the end of 2025, achieving 98 percent population coverage by that date.

Also Read: Ooredoo Group Extends Partnership With ZTE for 5G

Partnership with Huawei

Ooredoo Oman signed a partnership agreement with Huawei during the Mobile World Congress 2023 held in March. This partnership includes the deployment of Huawei's cutting-edge technologies, including 5G, in Iraq, Tunisia, Kuwait, and Oman. It builds upon the existing five-year strategic global framework agreement signed between Ooredoo and Huawei in 2021.

Ooredoo Oman's achievement of nationwide 5G coverage and its continued expansion efforts reflect the company's commitment to delivering exceptional connectivity and services to customers across Oman.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

TT WP

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments