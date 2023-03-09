Ooredoo Group Extends Partnership With ZTE for 5G

Ooredoo Group has announced the extension of its partnership with ZTE, with two new agreements enabling the telco to modernise the networks using energy-saving solutions. In addition, the partnership will allow Ooredoo, as a digital leader, to offer a second-to-none customer experience and state-of-the-art connectivity on which customers can rely.

Also Read: Ooredoo Group Selects Nokia to Deploy 5G-Ready Network in Algeria and Tunisia

According to the statement, the two agreements allow Ooredoo Group to Modernise Networks and Realise Energy efficiencies based on ZTE's latest 5G Technology solutions.

The first agreement pertains to modernising Ooredoo Algeria's network, with ZTE being granted the RAN and IP businesses. The RAN business expands the company's coverage, while the IP business is a newly awarded addition. The RAN business involves modernising the network from 2G to 4G, preparing the network for 5G technology implementation in future.

Under the second agreement, ZTE Group will supply battery products, including new technologies such as lithium-ion, enabling Ooredoo to implement energy-saving solutions and reduce carbon emissions while reducing costs.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo, said: "Our close collaboration with ZTE has been significant in enabling us to take the next step in technological innovation across many Ooredoo business units. In continuing to work with ZTE's leading solutions, we will be able to address new and developing markets and further transform our business."

Xiao Ming, Global Sales President of ZTE, said: "ZTE has a long-standing and collaborative partnership with Ooredoo. In order to accelerate Ooredoo's digital transformation, ZTE will continue to offer state-of-the-art solutions to the Opcos of the Ooredoo Group. These innovative solutions will deliver high-performance networks and a superior user experience thanks to ZTE's cutting-edge, cost-effective technology solutions."

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Opts Teoco for 5G Network Optimization

Ahmad Al Neama, Group Regional Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo, concluded: "Ooredoo Group and ZTE have enjoyed a solid partnership for several years and we are delighted to extend our cooperation in more fields. This extension will make it possible for our businesses to continue working together on cutting-edge networks provided by one of the world's leading providers of telecommunications and information technology, to enhance the digital lives of our customers. ZTE has proven its capabilities by providing end-to-end solutions, and we look forward to developing our partnership in more areas of cooperation."

Ooredoo Group and ZTE signed the partnership extension at Mobile World Congress 2023.