Ooredoo Qatar Opts Teoco for 5G Network Optimization

Ooredo Qatar, the leading network operator in the Middle East, North Africa, and southern Asia have chosen Teoco's Asset 5G planning solution to optimize its 5G Network. Teoco is a leading analytics, assurance, planning, and optimization solution provider to over 300 communication services provided worldwide.

Teoco and its partner, LuxCarta, the digital mapping experts, will use 3D-based mapping and propagation modelling to bring improved 5G network optimization to Ooredo Qatar.

Asset provides the operators with the capability to deliver more precise coverage and overall connectivity by overcoming the challenges related to scarce spectrum in the country's dense areas.

Teoco and LuxCarta Partnership

The partnership between Teoco and LuxCarta brings the Asset 3D viewer, based on LuxCarta's SpacEyes 3D, which provides 3D mapping for the city of Doha and FIFA 2022 Stadiums. This ensures that Teoco's Asset delivers more precise radio coverage planning and optimization, providing Capex and Opex savings to Ooredo Qatar and allowing for better service quality and customer experience.

Assisting Ooredoo Qatar With Network

This contract extension strengthens the already-existing partnership between Teoco and Ooredoo Qatar, which has seen Teoco assist the operator's goals of providing the most reliable network with the widest coverage in Qatar. Ooredoo Qatar has more than 100 million customers across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.