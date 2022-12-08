MTN SA Chooses Teoco as Its Partner for 5G Network Planning

TEOCO, the leading 5G analytics planning and optimization software solutions provider to Communications Service Providers (CSPs) worldwide, has today announced that MTN South Africa has selected TEOCO's ASSET 5G planning solution to deliver 5G services to its 34.5 million subscribers.

Highlights

  • TEOCO's ASSET 5G planning solution to deliver 5G services to MTN SA's 34.5 million subscribers.
  • The contract extension builds on TEOCO and MTN Group's existing relationship for over two decades.
  • MTN SA has greatly enhanced network visibility via the use of the EDS API which allows the CSP to link data from across all of its systems.

Teoco announced that MTN South Africa, a subsidiary of MTN Group, has selected Teoco's Asset 5G planning solution to deliver 5G services to its 34.5 million subscribers. Teoco is a leading 5G analytics planning and optimization software solutions provider to Communications Service Providers (CSPs) worldwide. The contract builds on the existing relationship between MTN Group and Teoco for over two decades.

MTN SA can build a future-proof 5G Network

This contract extension helps MTN SA utilize the full capabilities and expertise to plan a state-of-the-art 5G network using Teoco's Asset 5G planning tool. MTN SA has enhanced network visibility via EDS API (Discovery Service), allowing it to integrate data across all its systems. This service will help improve prediction modelling accuracy via efficiently generated coverage maps using the ArrayWizard module.

Themba Sikampula, MTN Senior Manager, OSS and Tools, commented on the announcement: "As MTN SA continues its 5G journey, it's critical that we have the right tools to accurately predict radio network coverage. Having already experienced the benefits of TEOCO's ASSET solution first-hand, we were confident of its capabilities for 5G and delighted to be strengthening our relationship with TEOCO to deliver the best service to our customers."

Atul Jain, Founder and CEO of TEOCO, said: "TEOCO provides a foundational component to support future network and service evolutions. As MTN SA continues to optimize its 5G rollout and deployments, our comprehensive and innovative 5G planning offering is the perfect fit to deliver advanced network coverage and ensure optimal planning efficiency."

