Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revamped the benefits of the Rs 94 prepaid plan for its customers. The telco has done so in a very silent manner, and the change was spotted first by TelecomTalk. After the change, the benefits of the plan have been reduced for the customers. This is something that BSNL has done with several of its prepaid plans in recent times. It is basically an indirect tariff hike by the state-run telecom operator. To understand how the plan has basically become more expensive for consumers, let's check its new and old benefits.

BSNL Rs 94 Plan New vs Old Benefits

Let's see the new benefits first. BSNL's Rs 94 prepaid plan now offers 3GB of data along with 200 minutes of voice calling. The benefits are applicable for 30 days from the day of recharge.

Earlier, the same Rs 94 plan came with 90 days of validity and offered 3GB of data with 100 minutes of voice calling. The biggest change between the benefits is in the validity. Yes, the voice-calling benefit jumped from 100 minutes to 200 minutes. But a shorter validity means that a user would now have to recharge with the plan thrice in 90 days instead of just once before.

This is an indirect move from BSNL to implement tariff hikes. The state-run telco has been very subtle in raising tariffs for the consumers. It is understandable as a full-scale tariff hike would only irk the customers who are still waiting for the 4G network services from the company. BSNL is the only telecom operator in the country which hasn't launched 4G network services PAN-India. But that should change pretty soon with TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) helping the telco in the 4G rollout. BSNL's 4G launch is anticipated for early 2023, maybe sometime in January or February.