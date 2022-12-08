Realme 10 Pro Series Launched in India, to Come with Jio 5G SA Support

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a flagship-level 6.7-inch 120Hz Curved Vision Display with India's first 2160Hz PWM dimming. It has the world's first OLED display to get the TUV Rheinland Flicker Free certificate. The device comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Highlights

  • Realme has just unveiled the Realme 10 Pro series in India.
  • The series brings two new smartphones to the market, including the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+.
  • Both are 5G enabled and will support Jio's 5G standalone (SA) networks out of the box.

Follow Us

Realme 10 Pro

Realme has just unveiled the Realme 10 Pro series in India. The series brings two new smartphones to the market, including the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Both are 5G enabled and will support Jio's 5G standalone (SA) networks out of the box. Both the devices pack powerful 5G processors and will also run on Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Realme and Jio have collaborated deeply for this launch, and there are multiple True 5G experience zones set up at Realme showrooms so that everyone can experience the new era of connectivity that the Realme 10 Pro series brings.

How Many 5G Bands will Realme 10 Pro Series Support?

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with support for seven 5G bands, while the Realme 10 Pro will support five 5G bands. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G supports the following 5G bands - SA: n40/n41/n78/n1/n3/n5/n8/n28A and NSA: n1/n3/n41/n77/n78.

Realme 10 Pro 5G will support the following 5G bands - SA: n1/n5/n8/n28A/n41/n78 and NSA: n41/n77/n78.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a flagship-level 6.7-inch 120Hz Curved Vision Display with India's first 2160Hz PWM dimming. It has the world's first OLED display to get the TUV Rheinland Flicker Free certificate. The device comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, there's a 16MP in-display selfie sensor. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro 5G comes with a 6.72-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP front sensor. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There's a 3.5mm audio jack included in the device, as well as a microSD card slot. Realme 10 Pro 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G Price in India

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G both come in two memory variants - 8GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G:

  • 6GB+128GB = Rs 24,999
  • 8GB + 128GB = Rs 25,999

There's a bank offer on the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G wherein you can get a Rs 1,000 flat discount on the 6GB+128GB variant. It will go on first sale from December 14, 2022, at 12 PM. The device will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart and offline retail stores.

Realme 10 Pro 5G:

  • 6GB+128GB = Rs 18,999
  • 8GB + 128GB = Rs 19,999

Again, the bank offer of Rs 1,000 discount is only there for the 6GB+128GB variant, and the device will be first available on December 16, 2022.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Reliance Jio New 4G Data Pack for FIFA World Cup Fans
Reliance Jio New 4G Data Pack for FIFA World Cup Fans
Reliance Jio is offering 4G Data pack at Rs 222 for FIFA World Cup Fans in the form of Football world cup data pack. Like always, Jio introduced its game season data pack. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, just one International Roaming Pack for 184 Countries for Prepaid and Postpaid users. Airtel World Pass comes with 5 Key features. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments