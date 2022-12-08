Realme 10 Pro Series Launched in India, to Come with Jio 5G SA Support

Realme has just unveiled the Realme 10 Pro series in India. The series brings two new smartphones to the market, including the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Both are 5G enabled and will support Jio's 5G standalone (SA) networks out of the box. Both the devices pack powerful 5G processors and will also run on Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Realme and Jio have collaborated deeply for this launch, and there are multiple True 5G experience zones set up at Realme showrooms so that everyone can experience the new era of connectivity that the Realme 10 Pro series brings.

How Many 5G Bands will Realme 10 Pro Series Support?

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with support for seven 5G bands, while the Realme 10 Pro will support five 5G bands. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G supports the following 5G bands - SA: n40/n41/n78/n1/n3/n5/n8/n28A and NSA: n1/n3/n41/n77/n78.

Realme 10 Pro 5G will support the following 5G bands - SA: n1/n5/n8/n28A/n41/n78 and NSA: n41/n77/n78.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a flagship-level 6.7-inch 120Hz Curved Vision Display with India's first 2160Hz PWM dimming. It has the world's first OLED display to get the TUV Rheinland Flicker Free certificate. The device comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, there's a 16MP in-display selfie sensor. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro 5G comes with a 6.72-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP front sensor. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There's a 3.5mm audio jack included in the device, as well as a microSD card slot. Realme 10 Pro 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G Price in India

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G both come in two memory variants - 8GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G:

6GB+128GB = Rs 24,999

8GB + 128GB = Rs 25,999

There's a bank offer on the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G wherein you can get a Rs 1,000 flat discount on the 6GB+128GB variant. It will go on first sale from December 14, 2022, at 12 PM. The device will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart and offline retail stores.

Realme 10 Pro 5G:

6GB+128GB = Rs 18,999

8GB + 128GB = Rs 19,999

Again, the bank offer of Rs 1,000 discount is only there for the 6GB+128GB variant, and the device will be first available on December 16, 2022.