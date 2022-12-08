Airtel 4G Prepaid Vouchers Under Rs 100 that Can Boost Your 5G Experience

If you run out of daily data on your existing recharge plan, you can get Airtel data plans to get additional high-speed internet services. Most plans will have the same validity as your existing packs. The subscribers must have a base plan in place in order to use these data plans. Moreover, these plans start at just Rs 19. There are a total of 4 such plans from Airtel under Rs 100, which the subscribers can choose from according to their needs. So, let's take a look at each of these Airtel data plans in detail. If you are using Airtel's 5G network, then you can recharge with these data vouchers for the best experience because 5G consumes data at a faster rate, and thus, you would require more data than what your base 4G plans offer. Take a look at the Airtel data add-on plans under Rs 100 that you can get for using 5G and 4G both.

Rs 19 Airtel Data Plan

The least expensive plan is the Rs 19 Airtel Data Plan. It provides its subscriber with 1GB of data, which they can use up over the course of 1 day. Keep in mind that in order to use this data plan, subscribers must have a base plan in place.

Rs 58 Airtel Data Plan

The second most cheap Airtel Recharge Plan is the Rs 58 data plan. This package provides 3GB of data overall. The validity of this plan is the same as that of your current data pack.

Rs 65 Airtel Data Plan

The benefit of the Rs 58 Airtel data plan is also available with the Rs 65 data plan. The fact that this plan delivers a total of 4GB of data is the main distinction. The validity of this plan is equivalent to that of your current data pack.

Rs 98 Airtel Data Plan

The Rs 98 Airtel Data plan is the next option. The total data allowance under this plan is 5GB. This plan, like the Rs 58 plan, uses your existing plan’s validity as its very own validity. So long as your current plan is still in effect, this plan will be as well. Wynk Music Premium is also included with this subscription, free of charge.