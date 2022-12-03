Wynk Music at Top Rank in Music App Charts in Play Store with 100 Million Downloads

Bharti Airtel-owned music service, Wynk Music, is again at the top rank in the Google Play Store for 'Top Free' apps in the 'Music & Audio' category. At the second and third ranks are Spotify and JioSaavn. All three apps are heavily used by Indians for listening to music. Wynk Music is offered for free to every Airtel user subscribing to the company's broadband or mobile plans. This kind of pushes more users to download the app. Right now, you can get Airtel's Wynk Music for free from the Google Play Store as well as Android's App Store.

The application has a rating of 4.4 Stars after getting 4 million reviews, which is a great sign. It is only 23MB in size and has over 100 million downloads. With this app, users can listen to songs offline by downloading them, enjoy podcasts for free, and change ring tones with Hellotunes (if an Airtel mobile service customer), and more.

Wynk Music is a very simple app to navigate through, and you can search for your favourite songs without any hassle. With Wynk Music, there's also a premium subscription which users can take if they want.

Wynk Music Premium Cost in India Right Now

Wynk Music is available in three different tariffs in India right now. The monthly plan will come for Rs 49, while the quarterly plan (3 months) will come for Rs 129, and the yearly subscription will be available for Rs 399 per year.

This is considerably lower than what you have to pay for Spotify. Wynk Music Premium will ensure that you have an ad-free audio listening experience. While you can download songs even with the free plan, you won't be able to get ad-free music. Wynk Music offers users the option to build custom playlists and also has specially curated playlists based on the preferences of the user.