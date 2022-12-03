WhatsApp Can be Used in Two Smartphones, See How

One of the most recent improvements that WhatsApp has added is tablet compatibility for its already-existing "Linked Devices" function. WhatsApp is constantly introducing new features to the app. It's possible to utilise the same account on both devices thanks to a clever Android hack that was initially reported by Android Authority. The approach involves tricking a second phone into thinking it's a tablet and then letting WhatsApp connect that second tablet to the first phone.

Here Is How To Use

The standard WhatsApp app won't work on your primary phone; you'll need to update to the beta version. If you haven't already, you can join WhatsApp's beta programme by visiting APKmirror and downloading the most recent beta version of the app. Version 2.22.25.8 or later is required. Install the APK you downloaded. You should notice WhatsApp's notification for tablet compatibility in Linked Devices on the home screen.

Make sure WhatsApp isn't already running on a second Android smartphone. We have to make Android believe that this phone is a tablet. You must navigate to Developer Settings to accomplish that. The route to the Developer Settings page could be different depending on the phone you have. Search for the "Smallest Width" setting on the Developer Settings page, and then note down the original value (which usually should be a number between 300 and 500). Change this value to 600 and save the adjustment. The text, icons, and other UI elements on your screen will start to immediately get smaller, giving the device the "tablet effect." But don't worry, this is only temporary.

The same WhatsApp APK file can now be installed on a second phone. From here, you should see a QR code, much like what browsers will display when you use WhatsApp Web, rather than the standard WhatsApp setup process.

Now you may scan the QR code on your secondary device using your primary smartphone by going to the Linked Devices option. Once this is complete, the second device should connect without any trouble, allowing you to utilise the same WhatsApp account across both phones. You may now return to Developer Settings/Smallest Width on the second device to reset the value to the original value. Your text and UI should return to normal, but WhatsApp will continue to function with the same account.