Mumbai to House the Biggest Data Centres in India

Reported by Aparna R 0

The deputy chief minister announced that the state would build 'another' Mumbai in between Mumbai - Navi Mumbai, which will become the home to India's largest data centres and be the hub for the country's Digital Economy and Industry 4.0.

Highlights

  • Mumbai will have the biggest Data Centres in India.
  • State to create another Mumbai in between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
  • To be a hub for the Country's Digital Economy and Industry 4.0.

Follow Us

Mumbai to House the Biggest Data Centres in India

Devendra Fadnavis, the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharastra, announced that the state of Maharastra would be building "another" Mumbai between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. This new Mumbai will be the house for the largest and maximum data centres in India and serve as a hub for the Nation's Digital Economy and Industry 4.0.

The Third Mumbai City

Once the ongoing infrastructure projects were completed, this third Mumbai city, which is expected to be larger than both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, would be built close to the New Mumbai Airport, which is still under development.

Also Read: GDS Partners With DCConnect to Implement Advanced SDN at GDS Data Centers

According to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, there are already major Data centres and an International Airport in the area. The works of the Airport are expected to be completed in the year 2024. The deputy CM announced that construction has started on a 22 Km sea link as part of the plan to connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

In addition to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), another port with a deeper draft and increased handling capacity will be built in Maharashtra.

According to Fadnavis, the newly constructed Nagpur-Mumbai Communication Expressway is an economic expressway that will expand the port connection to nearly 20 districts.

Also Read: ARF-IX Telecom Establishes Point of Presence at Onix Data Centre

Fadnavis tweeted, "As of now, we have two Mumbai's – Mumbai and Navi Mumbai - but once all our infra projects are completed, a third Mumbai will be created. Along with roads and metros, our major emphasis is on port-led connectivity and ecosystem."

Fadnavis stated that the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), which will follow Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, will be the third Mumbai during the inauguration of a property expo at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in September.

Reported By

Aparna, from a journalism background, closely follows the developments in the telecom Industry.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea just launched a New One Year Unlimited Plan. The plan offers 850 GB of Bulk data along with Binge all night. Check out the latest offerings of all the long-validity plans.
By Srikapardhi
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments