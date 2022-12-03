Mumbai to House the Biggest Data Centres in India

Devendra Fadnavis, the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharastra, announced that the state of Maharastra would be building "another" Mumbai between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. This new Mumbai will be the house for the largest and maximum data centres in India and serve as a hub for the Nation's Digital Economy and Industry 4.0.

The Third Mumbai City

Once the ongoing infrastructure projects were completed, this third Mumbai city, which is expected to be larger than both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, would be built close to the New Mumbai Airport, which is still under development.

According to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, there are already major Data centres and an International Airport in the area. The works of the Airport are expected to be completed in the year 2024. The deputy CM announced that construction has started on a 22 Km sea link as part of the plan to connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

In addition to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), another port with a deeper draft and increased handling capacity will be built in Maharashtra.

According to Fadnavis, the newly constructed Nagpur-Mumbai Communication Expressway is an economic expressway that will expand the port connection to nearly 20 districts.

Fadnavis tweeted, "As of now, we have two Mumbai's – Mumbai and Navi Mumbai - but once all our infra projects are completed, a third Mumbai will be created. Along with roads and metros, our major emphasis is on port-led connectivity and ecosystem."

Fadnavis stated that the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), which will follow Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, will be the third Mumbai during the inauguration of a property expo at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in September.