Vodafone Idea Offering SonyLIV for Free to Prepaid Customers

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering more OTT (over-the-top) benefits with its prepaid plans than any other telco in the country right now. How can we say that? Well, most of the Airtel and Jio prepaid plans which came bundled with the Disney+ Hotstar OTT benefit have either dropped it or have been removed. If you want a SonyLIV subscription right now, then your best bet is Vodafone Idea and no other operator.

Vodafone Idea has multiple postpaid plans which offer SonyLIV, but right now, we will only be looking at the prepaid plans. Let's see which plans we are talking about.

Vodafone Idea SonyLIV Bundled Prepaid Plans in India Right Now

Vodafone Idea is offering the SonyLIV subscription with two of its prepaid plans. These two plans that we are talking about come for Rs 82 and Rs 698. Both these plans offer SonyLIV for free but come with different sorts of validities.

The Rs 82 plan comes with 4GB of data and has a validity of 14 days. Users get a SonyLIV Mobile subscription with this plan. The SonyLIV subscription bundled is for 28 days, while the data benefit is for 14 days.

The next plan on the list is the Rs 698 plan. With this plan, users get 10GB of data for 28 days. There's also a SonyLIV Mobile subscription bundled with this plan. If you are wondering why this plan is so expensive compared to the Rs 82 plan, then you should know that it is because of the SonyLIV subscription. More specifically, the SonyLIV Mobile subscription bundled with this plan comes with 1 year of service validity, while the same subscription is for 28 days with the Rs 82 plan.

Both the Rs 82 and Rs 698 plans are 4G data vouchers and thus would require users to have a base prepaid plan in the first place to work and be effective.