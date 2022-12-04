ACT Broadband Basic Plan Bringing Free Wi-Fi Router and Free Installation, Here’s How

ACT Broadband, a prominent non-telco internet service provider (ISP) in India, has a sweet offer for customers purchasing new fiber broadband connections. Under the offer, ACT is offering customers a free Wi-Fi router with zero installation fee and a ton of data. Note that the offer we are going to discuss is applicable for customers in Bengaluru, and users in other cities can enquire with the customer care team of ACT to see if they can also get the same offer. The offer we are talking about is a base plan which offers 40 Mbps of speed. Let's look at it in more detail ahead.

ACT Broadband Basic Plan Offer for Customers

ACT Broadband is offering 40 Mbps of speed with its base 'Basic' branded plan. This plan ships with 500GB of data, and post the consumption of FUP (fair-usage-policy) data, the internet speed drops to 512 Kbps. The offer for customers with this plan is that if the customer decides to go for the plan for 6 months with a new connection, then he/she can get free installation and a free Wi-Fi router from the company. The total cost for six months would come to Rs 3294, and it will have to be paid while buying the connection.

Subsequently, there's another offer for the same plan if the customer is going for six months of service. Under this alternate offer, customers will get free installation and 1 month of free service. So this means that they will have to pay for the Wi-Fi router. Now, whether you want a free month of service or you want a free Wi-Fi router is on you.

These are the two offers that users in Bengaluru are getting if they are purchasing a new ACT Fibernet connection with a six-months service and a 40 Mbps plan. There are offers for other plans as well. In case you want to know about them, let us know in the comments.