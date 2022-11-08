ACT Broadband Reduces Price of Plans and Increases Benefits

ACT Broadband has reduced the price of its plans for users in Hyderabad. The change might be extended to other circles as well; thus, read this till the very end to understand what's different now. On Monday, TelecomTalk reported about how genius of an offering the 1 Gbps plan from ACT Broadband is. But now, that plan has been made more attractive for the consumers by the company. How has it become a more attractive offering? That we will talk about later.

ACT Broadband has been one of the biggest ISPs (internet service providers) in India for many years now. The company has expanded its operations in multiple cities and looks to target customers in cities with slightly high average incomes. Let's take a look at the changes that ACT Broadband has made in its plans for the users.

ACT Broadband Plans that have Changed

ACT has reduced the price of the 1 Gbps plan for customers in Hyderabad. ACT Broadband users in Hyderabad will now get the 1 Gbps plan for only Rs 2,499 per month + taxes. In other cities, the same plan from the company is available for Rs 2,999 + taxes per month. With this plan, users get unlimited data.

In addition, ACT Broadband has announced a new 100 Mbps plan for customers in Hyderabad. This new 100 Mbps plan comes at a cost of Rs 799 per month + taxes. With this plan as well, users get unlimited data. Note that unlimited data with the ACT Broadband plan actually means 3.3TB of high-speed monthly data. Post that, the speed for the users will decrease.

The internet speed for the Rs 700 plan has also been increased from 70 Mbps to 75 Mbps. Further, the plan previously offered 1TB of data, but now, will come with unlimited data, which is a welcoming change for the consumers. The Rs 1075 plan will now offer 200 Mbps speed instead of 150 Mbps and bundle unlimited data instead of 2TB like it used to.