ACT Fibernet 50 Mbps Broadband Pack with Prime Video, Netflix and More

ACT Fibernet, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP), is one of the most widely recognised non-telco broadband service provider in the country. While it has different plans for different cities, the ones in Bengaluru are quite good. The 50 Mbps is the base speed offered in the city. The performance pack is what the company calls its plans which don't come with any OTT (over-the-top) benefits. However, then there are different kinds of OTT bundled plans. The best plans are the "The Power Pack". These are the plans, regardless of the speed you go for, you will get Netflix and Amazon Prime Video along with other OTT benefits. Let's take a look at the plan which offers 50 Mbps along with all of the major OTT benefits.









ACT Fibernet 50 Mbps The Power Pack

ACT Fibernet offers its 50 Mbps broadband plan with all the major OTT benefits for Rs 949 per month. Note that this price doesn't include taxes. The Power Pack, as ACT Fibernet calls it, bundles all of the OTT benefits for consumers. These are the following OTT benefits that users will get with the plan - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, YuppTV, and 450+ live TV channels.

The company offers Smart Mesh routers with select plans. The company has Smart Wi-Fi for customers which is powered by AI (artificial intelligence). Then there are different kinds of speed bundled plans including 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 400 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 600 Mbps, and 1 Gbps. Note that different plans can have different FUP (fair usage policy) limits.

Users can book a new connection directly from the website of ACT Fibernet. You just need to enter your name, city, phone number, and address. Then ACT Fibernet will reach out to the phone number provided by you on the online form.