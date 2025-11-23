JioHome Popular Plan Explained in Detail

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

JioHome's Rs 999 broadband plan comes with up to 150 Mbps of speed. It offers unlimited data to the customers along with free voice calling. There are more than 1000+ TV channels access bundled with the plan.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has a popular home broadband plan available for the users.
  • This plan is not only available for the fiber but also for the AirFiber users.
  • Jio recently rebranded its broadband service as Home service.

jiohome popular plan explained in detail

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has a popular home broadband plan available for the users. This plan is not only available for the fiber but also for the AirFiber users. Jio recently rebranded its broadband service as Home service. This includes both the fiber and AirFiber. The plans are also for the same price for both the users. The only difference is that some of these plans are available only for the fiber users, and not the AirFiber users. Today, we are going to look at a popular plan from the company which is actually available for both the segment of users. The plan we are talking about costs Rs 999. It is a popular plan from the company and offers high-speed internet access along with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Let's take a look.




JioHome Rs 999 Broadband Plan

JioHome's Rs 999 broadband plan comes with up to 150 Mbps of speed. It offers unlimited data to the customers along with free voice calling. There are more than 1000+ TV channels access bundled with the plan. This plan can be bought for long-term by the customers in different configurations of 3, 6, and 12 months. There are many OTT apps bundled with the plan - JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Lite, ZEE, SonyLIV, Hoichoi, SunNXT, Discovery+, TimesPlay, Eros Now, TarangPlus, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win.

Note that while this plan is available for both the fiber and AirFiber users, there's one key distinction. The fiber users get 3.3TB of monthly data, meanwhile the AirFiber users get 1TB of data every month. The Amazon Prime Lite subscription which is bundled is valid for two years, and after that, the user may need to purchase the subscription separately from the platform. The fiber plan is available in select areas only.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

Expert Opinion

