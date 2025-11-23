A quiet but significant development appears to be taking shape in India’s mobile voice ecosystem. Users across multiple telecom circles have started reporting that HD Voice typically limited to calls within the same network is now appearing during calls between Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. If confirmed, this would mark one of the most important improvements in inter-operator voice quality since VoLTE became mainstream.

Traditionally, HD/VoLTE calling (powered by AMR-WB codecs) has worked only within a single operator’s network. Jio-to-Jio and Airtel-to-Airtel calls have long supported HD Voice, offering clearer sound, faster call setup, and better stability. However, cross-network calls especially Jio to Airtel to Jio usually fell back to narrowband voice, often routed through legacy interconnect systems that did not support wideband audio.









Also Read: Airtel Alleges BSNL 4G Gear Causing Network Interference in Rajasthan; Tejas Denies: Report

But over the last few weeks, users in several circles have noticed something different. The HD/VoLTE icon that typically appears only on same network calls is now lighting up even during calls from Jio to Airtel and vice versa. Many have reported consistent HD indicators, not just isolated instances, suggesting that both operators may be testing or gradually enabling wideband voice across their interconnect layers.

If this change is indeed underway, it would be a major step forward for both user experience and India’s broader telecom evolution. Cross-network HD voice requires upgraded IP interconnect, more harmonized VoLTE signalling, and alignment between operators on codec negotiation. While this is common in some global markets, India has so far lacked nationwide cross-operator HD calling due to legacy interconnection paths and differing implementations of VoLTE.

Also Read: Airtel Leads India’s AI Shift With Perplexity Pro for All Customers as Jio Expands Gemini 3 Access to 5G Users

The shift if confirmed could offer several benefits. First, users would enjoy significantly improved call quality regardless of the network they are calling. With Jio and Airtel holding the majority of India’s mobile subscribers, enabling HD between the two would instantly impact hundreds of millions of daily calls. Second, it would reduce the dependence on fallback technologies like 2G, especially in circles where operators are shutting down legacy networks. And third, it aligns with a larger global trend of operators moving toward fully IP-based calling environments with higher reliability and richer audio.

Interestingly, neither Jio nor Airtel has issued any official announcement or public statement indicating such a rollout. The change seems to be occurring silently, possibly as part of wider interconnect modernization efforts. Operators often conduct phased tests across select circles before enabling features nationwide, and the recent user reports may indicate the early stages of such a deployment.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q2FY26

This update may be related to improvements in IMS interworking, better codec alignment, or updated interconnect agreements. However, without operator confirmation, these remain educated guesses. What is clear, though, is that multiple users from different states are experiencing consistent HD Voice during cross-network calls a pattern unlikely to be accidental.

If Jio and Airtel are indeed enabling wideband audio across networks, it could signal the beginning of a new era for Indian mobile voice quality. Voice calling, despite the growth of data consumption, still represents a crucial part of daily communication for millions. Enhancing its clarity, stability, and reliability would be a significant service improvement.

As user reports grow, the industry will be watching closely to see whether this quiet upgrade expands nationwide and whether operators eventually confirm the rollout.