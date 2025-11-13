Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q2FY26



Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have released their Q2FY26 results. Vodafone Idea was the most recent to announce its earnings, also highlighting its 5G rollouts across 29 cities within its 17 priority circles where it holds 5G spectrum. Let’s take a look at the key performance metrics of the three telcos as of September 30, 2025.

Data Usage Trends and ARPU

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel reported an average monthly mobile data consumption of 28.3GB per customer, which translates to roughly 966MB per day. The company also recorded the industry's highest ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) at Rs 256, close to its short-term target of Rs 300. Airtel's overall network data volume stood at 24,446 million GBs.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio reported an average monthly mobile data consumption of 38.7GB per customer—slightly over 1.32GB per day. Jio's ARPU stood at Rs 211.4. The operator reported its overall network data volume at 58.4 billion GBs.

In the Q2FY26 earnings report, Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, “Jio has proudly served over 500 million subscribers addressing multiple digital needs of their everyday life. This has been possible due to Jio's Deep-Tech initiatives which have sparked India's technological revolution and have become the backbone of our Prime Minister's Digital India Mission. Jio will continue to bring new age technologies and enhance the life of every Indian citizen. Jio has successfully delivered its indigenous technology stack at India scale and is now set to take our homegrown technology around the world."

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea, which has rolled out 5G services in 29 cities across 17 spectrum circles, reported an average monthly data usage of 18,954MB per 4G/5G subscriber, translating to roughly 632MB per day. Vi's blended ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 167. The operator's overall network data volume was reported at 7,275 billion MB.

"The Customer ARPU rose to Rs 180 in Q2FY26 compared to Rs 166 in Q2FY25, a YoY increase of 8.7 percent supported primarily by customer upgrades and tariff increase. Our total subscriber base stood at 196.7 million. We closed the quarter with 127.8 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 125.9 million in the same period last year," Vi said in its Q2FY26 results released on November 10, 2025.