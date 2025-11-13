OnePlus 15 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 15 for the Indian market. The OnePlus 15 is the next generation flagship from OnePlus. It is powered by the latest flagship from Qualcomm and comes with a professional grade camera system. There's a 1.5K AMOLED panel on the top, which is a downgrade from the 2K panel in the previous gen OnePlus 13. However, the refresh rate has been bumped up to 165Hz from 120Hz in this device. There are many things that will feel like an upgrade on this phone. Let's check out the price and specifications.









OnePlus 15 Price in India

OnePlus 15 has launched in two memory variants in India:

12GB+256GB = Rs 72,999

16GB+512GB = Rs 79,999

This time there's no 1TB variant. The device can be further purchased with an HDFC Bank credit card to get an instant discount of Rs 4,000. The phone is available in Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet colours. It is already on sale now and you can purchase it from Amazon.in and the official website of OnePlus.in along with leading retailers such as Croma and OnePlus.

There will be free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 worth Rs 2,299 on the purchase of OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15 Specifications in India

OnePlus 15 comes with 1.5K AMOLED LTPO panel with support for 165Hz refresh rate, and high brightness mode support of 1800nits for excellent outdoor visibility. Its display is TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certified for enhanced viewing comfort. OnePlus 15 packs a 7300mAh battery with support for 120W SUPERVOOC fast-charging and 50W AIRVOOC fast-charging.

In the camera department, the device features a 50MP main camera at the rear paired with a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom and 7x high-quality lossless zoom. OnePlus will utilise the DetailMax Engine for its camera system here and will be able to produce up to 26MP output for photos. OnePlus 15 supports Android's one-and-only 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording, along with LOG support for flexible color grading and real-time LUT previews.

The phone will run on OxygenOS 16 out of the box, based on Android 16. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.