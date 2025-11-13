OnePlus 15 Launch Later Today: How to Watch and More

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OnePlus 15 will launch around Rs 72,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, as the online leaks suggest. The phone is set to run on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16 out of the box. The OnePlus 15 will feature it's own DetailMax Engine for the camera processing, a shift from Hasselblad.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 15 is going to launch later today.
  • Along with that, OnePlus is also likely to launch the new OnePlus 15R for the Indian market.
  • The launch will take place online via YouTube and the social media handles of OnePlus.

Follow Us

oneplus 15 launch later today how to

OnePlus 15 is going to launch later today. Along with that, OnePlus is also likely to launch the new OnePlus 15R for the Indian market. The launch will take place online via YouTube and the social media handles of OnePlus. OnePlus 15 will come with the India's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It will also be the first flagship from OnePlus in India, after several years, that won't feature a Hasselblad camera system. There are many firsts that OnePlus is doing with this device. It is launching later today at 7 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).




OnePlus 15 Launch Details and Where to Watch Link

OnePlus 15 launch can be watched in India through this link - https://www.youtube.com/live/v69oThCzBCI?si=vKLRTlO2WRui8QwY

OnePlus 15 will launch around Rs 72,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, as the online leaks suggest. The phone is set to run on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16 out of the box. The OnePlus 15 will feature it's own DetailMax Engine for the camera processing, a shift from Hasselblad. It will be interesting to see the differences in photography. We will definitely bring a detailed comparison between the two devices in the camera department for photos and videos.

Many camera samples have already been shared online shot via the OnePlus 15. OnePlus 15R is also expected to be launched during the event. This phone is supposed to be the rebadged OnePlus Ace 6 and is likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

I don't know how come same tariffs. Please care to explain.

Vodafone Idea CEO on Tariff Hike: We Will Kind of…

Grs :

Same situation in Maharastra circle..Airtel 4G is becoming stronger day by day...and Vi's network is degrading very badly...and that one…

Vodafone Idea Posts Net Loss of Rs 5525 Crore

Grs :

They will wait for Airtel to hike and then will copy same tariff as of Airtel..that is wait and watch

Vodafone Idea CEO on Tariff Hike: We Will Kind of…

Sahil Shah :

Yes. I was a fool buying their phone. Though I bought 16e so didnt spend a fortune but man iOS…

Apple Launches iPhone Pocket for Rs 13,000

Pratul :

what next iPhone briefs and vests?

Apple Launches iPhone Pocket for Rs 13,000

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments