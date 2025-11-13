OnePlus 15 Launch Later Today: How to Watch and More

OnePlus 15 is going to launch later today. Along with that, OnePlus is also likely to launch the new OnePlus 15R for the Indian market. The launch will take place online via YouTube and the social media handles of OnePlus. OnePlus 15 will come with the India's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It will also be the first flagship from OnePlus in India, after several years, that won't feature a Hasselblad camera system. There are many firsts that OnePlus is doing with this device. It is launching later today at 7 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).









OnePlus 15 Launch Details and Where to Watch Link

OnePlus 15 launch can be watched in India through this link - https://www.youtube.com/live/v69oThCzBCI?si=vKLRTlO2WRui8QwY

OnePlus 15 will launch around Rs 72,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, as the online leaks suggest. The phone is set to run on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16 out of the box. The OnePlus 15 will feature it's own DetailMax Engine for the camera processing, a shift from Hasselblad. It will be interesting to see the differences in photography. We will definitely bring a detailed comparison between the two devices in the camera department for photos and videos.

Many camera samples have already been shared online shot via the OnePlus 15. OnePlus 15R is also expected to be launched during the event. This phone is supposed to be the rebadged OnePlus Ace 6 and is likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.