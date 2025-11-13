Ericsson To Open New R&D Unit in Bengaluru to Drive 5G Development

Reported by Tanuja K

This makes Bengaluru a strategic location for the company. Ericsson also recently announced its collaboration with Airtel and Volvo to integrate XR and Digital Twin technologies at Volvo's Bengaluru R&D center.

Highlights

  • Ericsson, a Swedish telecom gear company, has opened a new research and development (R&D) unit in Bengaluru.
  • This unit will focus on driving 5G development in the country.
  • This is a new new Radio Access Network (RAN) software R&D unit.

ericsson opens new rd unit in bengaluru

Ericsson, a Swedish telecom gear company, has opened a new research and development (R&D) unit in Bengaluru. This unit will focus on driving 5G development in the country. This is a new new Radio Access Network (RAN) software R&D unit. This increases the investments made by Ericsson in India. The initial focus, Ericsson said, will be on developing 5G and 5G Advanced features for the Ericsson 5G baseband. Bengaluru is one of the talent hubs of India, recognised for having a great skilled workforce. Bengaluru is specially known for software engineering and the presence of major global telecom companies.




This makes Bengaluru a strategic location for the company. Ericsson also recently announced its collaboration with Airtel and Volvo to integrate XR and Digital Twin technologies at Volvo's Bengaluru R&D center. Apart from this, the company is also working with IIT Madras to advance AI research for 6G networks, focusing on responsible AI frameworks. Additional partnerships with the Indian Statistical Institute and IIT Kharagpur target cyber-physical systems, AI-driven networks, secure communications, and edge computing.

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions, Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India, said, "Setting up the R&D Center in India for RAN software development represents a significant step forward towards strengthening our R&D operations in India. Even as we leverage Indian software talent, we are also contributing to building the knowledge base and the telecom eco-system in the country."

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

