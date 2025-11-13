ChatGPT Now Integrated to PhonePe

Reported by Tanuja K 0

While this will help PhonePe's user base get a great user experience, it will also help OpenAI in increasing the adoption of ChatGPT in the country. ChatGPT Go, which is a premium subscription by the company, which costs Rs 399 per month, was recently made free for every Indian citizen.

Highlights

  • ChatGPT, a globally recognised AI (artificial intelligence) platform, will now be integrated on PhonePe.
  • ChatGPT is owned by OpenAI, and PhonePe, which is a payments app primarily is owned by Flipkart.
  • The announcement for this integration was announced on Thursday.

chatgpt now integrated to phonepe

ChatGPT, a globally recognised AI (artificial intelligence) platform, will now be integrated on PhonePe. ChatGPT is owned by OpenAI, and PhonePe, which is a payments app primarily is owned by Flipkart. The announcement for this integration was announced on Thursday. RazorPay, another Indian payments company, had announced a partnership with OpenAI back in October 2025.




This will improve the customer journey on the UPI powered plaatorm. ChatGPT will assist users in different ways inside the application. ChatGPT will help users in getting relevant information on a daily basis, and will also help with things such as planning their next trip, or their next purchase. It won't be like ChatGPT's chat interface will be available for the users. It will just act as an assistant trying to help users make better decisions.

The companies have not shared any financial terms around their deal.

Expert Opinion

