Vivo X300 Series with ZEISS Camera Teased for India

Reported by Tanuja K

The Vivo X300 series will have two phones - X300 and X300 Pro. Both are expected to feature same camera system and other specifications as the China units.

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, has launched the X300 series already in China. Now the company is going to launch the same device series in India as well. The Vivo X300 series has ZEISS tuned camera system, something which has worked wonderfully in the past for the company. The Vivo X300 series will have two phones - X300 and X300 Pro. Both are expected to feature same camera system and other specifications as the China units. The X300 has a smaller display this time compared to the X300 Pro. Further, the X300 Pro has a 200MP telephoto sensor, which is not present in the vanilla X300.




A teaser page for the device series has now been set up on Amazon India, indicating the launch in near future. We expect the launch to take place somewhere in December 2025. The Vivo X300 series has also been paired with the ZEISS Telephoto Extender Kit in China. We expect the same to launch here in India as well.

It is worth noting that the same smartphone series also has a microsite in Flipkart. This could mean that the launch will not be one platform exclusive. The Vivo X300 series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. This is the most powerful MediaTek chipset available in the market right now.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

