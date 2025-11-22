Airtel Alleges BSNL 4G Gear Causing Network Interference in Rajasthan; Tejas Denies: Report

Reported by Kripa B

Telco claims sub-standard equipment used in BSNL’s 4G rollout is disrupting services in Rajasthan; Tejas rejects allegations.

Highlights

  • The issue has persisted since December despite multiple joint tests and discussions.
  • Airtel claims design mismatches in Tejas filters cause out-of-band emissions.
  • Tejas denies the allegations and attributes the problem to overlapping spectrum bands.

Airtel Alleges BSNL 4G Gear Causing Network Interference in Rajasthan; Tejas Denies: Report
Bharti Airtel has alleged that Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, supplied “sub-standard equipment” that is causing interference in its 900 MHz network in the Rajasthan circle. In a letter dated November 14, Airtel said the issue has been affecting service quality since last December and that repeated technical discussions and joint tests have not led to a resolution, according to a copy reviewed by The Economic Times.

Airtel Flags Persistent Interference in Rajasthan Circle

According to the report, Airtel said in the letter to Tejas that the issue has been affecting its quality of service since last December, and despite repeated technical submissions, discussions, joint tests, directives, etc, no corrective action has been taken.




According to Airtel, the interference originates from design shortcomings in Tejas’ radio equipment and filters deployed for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd’s (BSNL) 4G rollout. India's second-largest telecom operator said following discussions, it has emerged that the interference is due to technical non-conformance in Tejas' radio equipment and filter design.

The company said Tejas designed its filter for the 800 MHz band within a frequency range of 864–894 MHz, aligned with certain international standards, while India’s 800 MHz downlink is confined to 869–889 MHz. This mismatch, Airtel claimed, leads to out-of-band emissions spilling into the 900 MHz spectrum used by private operators.

Operator Says Design Flaws in Tejas Filters Are to Blame

Airtel wrote in the letter that it "...seek an immediate action on continuing interference being caused to Airtel's 900 MHz network in the Rajasthan service area, as a direct consequence of the Tejas-manufactured sub-standard equipment, deployed by BSNL in the 800 MHz band," according to the report.

"The current Tejas filter design, therefore, does not align with India's frequency plan, resulting in emissions beyond the allocated band and causing harmful interference with the 900 MHz spectrum used by other operators," Airtel said, as quoted in the report.

Tejas Networks Denies, Cites Spectrum Overlap

Tejas Networks, in a statement to ET, rejected the allegations and maintained that its equipment meets 3GPP standards and BSNL’s detailed technical specifications. It said the issue in Rajasthan stems from overlapping spectrum bands and is being addressed with additional filtering in consultation with the Department of Telecommunications, Airtel and BSNL.

"The problem in Rajasthan circle is due to an overlap of spectrum bands and is being addressed by additional filtering in consultation with DoT, Airtel and BSNL," Tejas was quoted as saying.

Push for Indigenous Telecom Gear

The dispute comes as the government urges greater use of indigenous telecom equipment amid rising geopolitical uncertainties. BSNL’s 4G rollout uses technology from an Indian consortium comprising C-DoT, Tata Consultancy Services and Tejas Networks, a model expected to continue for its upcoming 5G deployment.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

