Bharti Telecom Looking to Raise $1 Billion via Bonds

Bharti Telecom, the holding company of Bharti Airtel, is looking to raise about a $1 billion via bonds. This is the second time in the last two months the company is looking to do so. The company will issue about Rs 90 billion worth ($1.01 billion) worth of bonds, which will mature in two and three years. These bonds would come with the coupon rate of 7.25% and 7.35% interest rates.









Read More - Vivo X300 Series in India: Every Detail Ahead of Launch

Bharti Telecom will use the funds raise to refinance the older debt that is about to mature soon. This was first reported by Reuters and the report mentions that the company's bonds worth Rs 72.50 billion ($817.89 million) are maturing in December 2025.

Read More - OnePlus Pad 3 Available for Great Price

It is worth noting that Bharti Telecom raised Rs 105 billion through bond sales earlier in October 2025 and this will mature in two and three years and two months at an annual coupon rate of 7.35% and 7.45%, respectively. Bharti Telecom's bonds, in fact benefited from a lowered borrowing cost because of AAA rating from CRISIL. This development hasn't been directly shared by Bharti Telecom directly, and came through a report from Reuters, so it is not 100% confirmed yet.