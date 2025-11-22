Bharti Telecom Looking to Raise $1 Billion via Bonds

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Bharti Telecom will use the funds raise to refinance the older debt that is about to mature soon. This was first reported by Reuters and the report mentions that the company's bonds worth Rs 72.50 billion ($817.89 million) are maturing in December 2025. 

Highlights

  • Bharti Telecom, the holding company of Bharti Airtel, is looking to raise about a $1 billion via bonds.
  • This is the second time in the last two months the company is looking to do so.
  • The company will issue about Rs 90 billion worth ($1.01 billion) worth of bonds, which will mature in two and three years.

Bharti Telecom, the holding company of Bharti Airtel, is looking to raise about a $1 billion via bonds. This is the second time in the last two months the company is looking to do so. The company will issue about Rs 90 billion worth ($1.01 billion) worth of bonds, which will mature in two and three years. These bonds would come with the coupon rate of 7.25% and 7.35% interest rates.




Bharti Telecom will use the funds raise to refinance the older debt that is about to mature soon. This was first reported by Reuters and the report mentions that the company's bonds worth Rs 72.50 billion ($817.89 million) are maturing in December 2025.

It is worth noting that Bharti Telecom raised Rs 105 billion through bond sales earlier in October 2025 and this will mature in two and three years and two months at an annual coupon rate of 7.35% and 7.45%, respectively. Bharti Telecom's bonds, in fact benefited from a lowered borrowing cost because of AAA rating from CRISIL. This development hasn't been directly shared by Bharti Telecom directly, and came through a report from Reuters, so it is not 100% confirmed yet.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

