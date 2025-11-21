Vivo X300 Series in India: Every Detail Ahead of Launch

Vivo is going to launch the Vivo X300 series in India soon. This phone series will contain two smartphones - Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. These two devices will have been unveiled in China. Thus, the Vivo X300 series specifications are now known. There are price leaks, of course, but that's not the first thing that we are going to discuss here. We will talk about the expectations.









Both phones from the company are expected to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. This processor was also present in the OPPO Find X9 series. The X300 will have a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display while the X300 Pro will have a larger 6.78-inch display. Both phones will have 1.5K resolution display and support for 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X300 packs a 6040mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast-charging. Then there's 40W wireless charging as well. The Vivo X300 Pro will come with a bigger 6510mAh battery with fast-charging support as well.

According to the leaks, the price of the Vivo X300 with 12GB+256GB will be Rs 75,999 while the 12GB+512GB will be Rs 81,999 and the 16GB+512GB will be Rs 85,999. The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 1,09,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant.

The pricing is of course in the ultra-premium range, and this is what we frankyl expected it to be. The pricing aligns with what the X200 series was also launched around. The Vivo X300 series will launch in India on December 2, 2025. The X300 series will be a camera powerhouse and it will certainly be interesting to see how much it can differentiate from the OPPO Find X9 series. Even the Realme GT 8 Pro which launched recently has a 200MP telephoto sensor, and that's going to be a good competition for the brands.