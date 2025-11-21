Airtel to Take a Slow Approach Towards 5G SA

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 4

Airtel's going to operate dual-mode 5G for the next few years. This was confirmed by the telco's CEO, Gopal Vittal at the earnings call for Q2 FY26. The ratings of Airtel was recently upgraded to BBB from BBB-.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, will be taking a slow approach towards 5G SA (standalone architecture).
  • The company's staggered approach will be there because it doesn't see an immediate need to invest in the SA, said S&P Global Ratings.
  • Much recently, the research agency had upgraded its rating for Bharti Airtel.

Follow Us

airtel to take a slow approach towards

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, will be taking a slow approach towards 5G SA (standalone architecture). The company's staggered approach will be there because it doesn't see an immediate need to invest in the SA, said S&P Global Ratings. Much recently, the research agency had upgraded its rating for Bharti Airtel. While 5G SA is seen as a crucial medium for the telcos to enable network slicing, and Reduced Capability (RedCap) IoT, Airtel doesn't see an immediate need to do this.




Read More - BSNL Celebrates 25 Years with Rs 225 Plan

Talking to ET Telecom on Thursday during an online roundtable, Ker Liang Chan, the associate director for corporate ratings at S&P Global Ratings said, "..at least from Bharti Airtel’s point of view, we think that the Capex for standalone, which will arguably be more costly, should be more gradual and phased due to the lack of an imminent need to deploy huge capital there."

Read More - Vodafone Idea Launches QR Coded Safety Wrist Bands

Airtel's going to operate dual-mode 5G for the next few years. This was confirmed by the telco's CEO, Gopal Vittal at the earnings call for Q2 FY26. The ratings of Airtel was recently upgraded to BBB from BBB-. The 5G SA will be first launched by the telco for the FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) customers. The company has already launched the 5G SA in 13 circles for FWA customers, in the coming years, will also launch it for smartphone users.

Bharti Airtle's CEO has also expressed his disappointment on the results that 5G has given to the telecom industry in terms of monetisation. The telcos haven't managed to leverage 5G to make money. The only major use case of 5G is FWA (fixed wireless access) and enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) at this point of time.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

As of now, for many even 3G is giving good enough speed for surfing and doing day to day activities…

5G Has Not Led to Any Monetisation, Anywhere in the…

Faraz :

There are places where Jio so called true 5G is also degraded to 3G speeds were 1-10 Mbps.

5G Has Not Led to Any Monetisation, Anywhere in the…

Faraz :

Airtel shutdown all over India in 2019. Vi has completed 3G shutdown in 18 circles last year. BSNL cannot shutdown…

5G Has Not Led to Any Monetisation, Anywhere in the…

Krish :

Yes, that's why jio has abled to launch SA 5G directly

5G Has Not Led to Any Monetisation, Anywhere in the…

Root :

Jio has sufficient spectrum for 5G. Considering Jio doesn't have to waste spectrum on 2G and 3G.

5G Has Not Led to Any Monetisation, Anywhere in the…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments