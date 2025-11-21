BSNL Celebrates 25 Years with Rs 225 Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

BSNL's Rs 225 plan comes with 30 days of service validity. During this period, the customers can get 2.5GB of daily data with the plan, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, is celebrating 25 years of existence with the Rs 225 prepaid plan.
  • With this prepaid plan, the company is offering a huge amount of data to the consumers.
  • The offer was detailed by the telco via a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, is celebrating 25 years of existence with the Rs 225 prepaid plan. With this prepaid plan, the company is offering a huge amount of data to the consumers. The offer was detailed by the telco via a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). This offer is now joined by the Silver Jubilee offer announced previously by the telco. The Rs 225 plan offers SMS, voice calling, and data benefits to the customers. Let's take a look at the Rs 225 plan details.




BSNL Rs 225 Plan Details: Silver Jubilee Plan

BSNL's Rs 225 plan comes with 30 days of service validity. During this period, the customers can get 2.5GB of daily data with the plan, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Post the FUP (fair Usage Policy) data consumption by the users, the speed reduces to 40 Kbps. Users can recharge with this plan via the BSNL Self-Care app. Alternatively, customers can walk into a retailer or BSNL Common Service centers to get the plan recharged.

Alongside this, there's a FTTH plan on offer too for celebrating the Silver Jubilee. The plan is priced at Rs 625 per month and bundles 2500GB of high-speed data at speeds of up to 70 Mbps. Customers can enjoy more than 600 live TV channels and 127 premium channels with the plan. Then there's OTT (over-the-top) benefits of SonyLIV and JioHotstar bundled for the consumers.

BSNL is the third-largest telecom service provider (TSP) in the country. The company is looking to add more mobile as well as broadband customers in the near future to compete with the private telcos. However, even though the company is offering affordable plans, it is only losing customers for the last few years.

