Vodafone Idea New Rs 548 Plan is for Calling

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has added a new prepaid plan for the consumers. This new prepaid plan comes for Rs 548. This is something which Airtel already offered at a point. This plan offers medium term validity at a relatively cheaper cost than other plans because this one doesn't really bundle much data. Let's take a look at the plan and its benefits in detail here.









Read More - Airtel CEO Says 5G has not lived its promise

Vodafone Idea Rs 548 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 548 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 7GB of data. This 7GB is for the entire duration. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. There are no additional benefits bundled with this plan. The daily cost for this plan comes to around Rs 6.52.

This plan from Vodafone Idea would suit users who primarily want a prepaid plan with voice calling benefits. It would benefit people who don't want to spend much on data. However, once the FUP (fair usage policy) data of 7GB is consumed with this plan, then users can still recharge with the data vouchers of the telco.

Read More - Vodafone Idea to Offer Discounts on IR Pack to Secondary Users

The data vouchers start at just Rs 22, but then come with a very limited validity of 1 day. Different data vouchers will have different cost and different validity. But it would be mostly geared for short-term use. The company silently added the Rs 548 plan for the consumers. It is now available in almost every telecom circle of the country.

The company is investing more into telecom networks now and will improve customer experience in the coming months. There are more plans from the telco that offer such benefits wherein there is less data, but more voice calling and validity. These plans allow users to keep their SIM active at a lower cost.