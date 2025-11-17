Vodafone Idea to Offer Discounts on IR Pack to Secondary Users

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, will now offer discounts to secondary customers on the international roaming (IR) packs. So what are the secondary customers or secondary numbers here? Well, basically let's say there's a family postpaid plan, then in it, there's a primary user, and then there's a secondary user. The secondary user, on purchase of international roaming (IR) packs will get a 10% discount from the company.









This was just announced by Vi. Note that the REDX family plan users will get 25% discount on IR packs. Note that these offers are applicable on 10, 14, and 30-day packs at Rs 2,999. Vi's Family postpaid plans start at Rs 701, with options to add between 2 to 5 members. On top of this, Vi customers caan now add up to 8 secondary members to their postpaid account at just Rs 299 per member.

Vi also launched the REDX Family plan worth Rs 1601 recently. This plan is again meant for two members at a time. Both users on this plan will get unlimited data, IR benefits, and airport lounge access. Also, Vodafone Idea has partnered with Blue Ribbon Bags, which means that users can claim Rs 19,800 per bag for Rs 99 if their baggage is lost. The REDX plan comes with Rs 2,999 annually and an 25% discount worth Rs 750 on a second IR pack, which can be used by either of the members.

Along with this, the company has partnered with the Aditya Birla Health Insurance to offer another Industry First IR proposition of travel insurance cover of Rs 40 lakh, at an attractive price point of just Rs 285 with all Vi IR packs. These efforts from Vi are to capture the high-paying mobile customer base in the country.