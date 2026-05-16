Vodafone Idea, is beginning to show signs of operational improvement, with the company reporting higher ARPU, wider 5G coverage and positive monthly subscriber additions from February 2026. According to Vodafone Idea’s Q4 FY26 results announcement, the telco’s ARPU rose to Rs 190 during the quarter from Rs 175 in the same period last year, helped by tariff repair and customer upgrades.

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Vodafone Idea also said its 5G services are now available in more than 80 cities across 17 circles, while its 4G coverage expanded to an additional 48 million people during FY26. The company’s customer base stood at 192.8 million, with Vodafone Idea stating that its network investments and capex-led expansion are now beginning to reflect in business performance and customer trends.

ARPU Growth Becomes a Key Signal

For Vodafone Idea, the rise in ARPU is one of the more important takeaways from the quarter its ARPU moved up to Rs 190 from Rs 175 a year earlier, giving the operator better revenue realisation from its existing customer base.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Capital Infusion: Everything to Know

Vodafone Idea has attributed the increase to tariff repair and customer upgrades in simple terms, the company is earning more from each user, either because of higher plan pricing or because customers are moving to better value packs.

This matters because ARPU has become a critical indicator for Indian telecom operators. For a company like Vi, which has been working to stabilise its subscriber base and improve network experience, higher ARPU gives it more room to support investments in coverage, capacity and 5G rollout.

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