Vodafone Idea, is beginning to show signs of operational improvement, with the company reporting higher ARPU, wider 5G coverage and positive monthly subscriber additions from February 2026. According to Vodafone Idea’s Q4 FY26 results announcement, the telco’s ARPU rose to Rs 190 during the quarter from Rs 175 in the same period last year, helped by tariff repair and customer upgrades.
Vodafone Idea has attributed the increase to tariff repair and customer upgrades in simple terms, the company is earning more from each user, either because of higher plan pricing or because customers are moving to better value packs.
This matters because ARPU has become a critical indicator for Indian telecom operators. For a company like Vi, which has been working to stabilise its subscriber base and improve network experience, higher ARPU gives it more room to support investments in coverage, capacity and 5G rollout.
Vi reported quarterly revenue of Rs 11,333 crore for Q4 FY26. The company also said this was its highest average daily revenue in the last six years. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 4,889 crore.
Vodafone Idea 5G Now Live in More Than 80 Cities
Alongside the ARPU improvement, Vodafone Idea also highlighted progress on its 5G rollout its 5G services are now live in over 80 cities across 17 circles for consumers, this is one of the more visible parts of Vi’s ongoing network push. While ARPU and EBITDA are financial metrics, 5G coverage is something users can directly relate to a wider 5G footprint gives Vi customers in more cities access to the company’s next generation mobile network.
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Vodafone Idea has been behind larger rivals in 5G rollout, but the latest update shows that the operator is now expanding its 5G presence across more markets the company has also been working on strengthening its 4G network, which still remains important for a large part of its user base.
During FY26, Vodafone Idea said its 4G population coverage expanded by 48 million people and has also increased its 4G data capacity by 12 percent during the year.
Network Expansion Takes Centre Stage
Vi’s results announcement also points to a broader network expansion exercise it has added 17.3K broadband towers and 19.7K mobile towers during FY26 this is important because Vi’s recovery depends not only on launching 5G in more cities but also on improving basic network availability and capacity for many customers, the real test will be everyday experience stronger coverage, better data speeds and fewer congestion issues.
Vodafone Idea said its investments in network infrastructure are now showing up in operational performance and linked its network expansion and capex activity to improving customer metrics, including the return of positive monthly subscriber additions from February 2026.
Vodafone Idea Subscriber Additions Turn Positive
Another important line from the company’s update is that Vi’s monthly subscriber additions turned positive from February 2026. This comes after a long period where the operator was under pressure from subscriber losses. VI’s customer base stood at 192.8 million at the end of the quarter and the subscriber losses had remained one of the biggest concerns around its business.
The positive addition trend, even at an early stage, gives the company a stronger story to tell. It suggests that the combined impact of tariff repair, network expansion and customer upgrades may be helping Vi hold on to users more effectively.
Safety and Digital Protection
Vodafone Idea also highlighted that its AI-powered system flagged nearly 2 billion suspicious calls and SMSes it also said more than 250,000 malicious spam links are being blocked daily. This is another consumer-facing part of Vi’s update.
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India Mobile users continue to deal with spam calls, fraud messages and suspicious links. Vi’s decision to highlight these numbers shows that digital safety is becoming a major part of the customer experience conversation.
What This Means for Vodafone Idea Users
The Q4 FY26 update gives Vodafone Idea a stronger consumer-facing story than in previous quarters the key numbers are clear: ARPU at Rs 190, 5G in over 80 cities, 4G coverage extended to 48 million more people, and positive subscriber additions from February 2026.
For users, the bigger question is whether these investments will translate into a consistently better network experience across more locations. Vodafone Idea is clearly trying to rebuild momentum through coverage expansion, capacity addition and 5G rollout.
The company still has to sustain this progress, but Q4 FY26 shows that Vi’s recovery story is now being supported by stronger operating metrics and visible network expansion.
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