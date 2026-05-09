Vodafone Idea Brings Microdramas to Vi Movies and TV Through Bullet App Partnership

Vodafone Idea’s content platform Vi Movies and TV has entered the microdrama segment through a partnership with Bullet Microdrama App, making short-format serialised content available to its users free of cost. “Microdramas will be available on Vi Movies and TV for the first time in partnership with Bullet Microdrama App and can be accessed via the Vi Movies and TV App,” Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced in an official release dated May 04, 2026.

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Bullet Microdrama App Content Now Available on Vi Movies and TV

The move comes amid rising demand for mobile-first entertainment content among Indian audiences, according to the telco. Microdramas, known for their short episodic storytelling format, are witnessing rapid adoption globally and in India, driven by increasing smartphone consumption and changing viewing habits.

India’s Microdrama Market Sees Rapid Growth

According to industry estimates cited by the company, India accounted for nearly 11 per cent of global microdrama platform downloads in the first quarter of 2025, reaching around 35 million downloads. The domestic microdrama market is projected to grow to USD 1.5 billion by 2026 and further expand to USD 4.5 billion by 2030.

“Microdramas are rapidly gaining popularity among India’s smartphone-first audiences,” Vi said, adding that “the growth will be driven by rising adoption in Tier II and Tier III markets, younger audiences, and evolving content consumption habits. With daily watch time of around 40-90 minutes with completion rate exceeding 90 percent, the category demonstrates strong engagement.”