JioHotstar Launches TADKA to Tap Growing Demand for Short-Form Mobile Entertainment

In April, JioHotstar unveiled “TADKA,” a mobile-first entertainment format aimed at audiences increasingly consuming content in short, on-the-go bursts. Designed specifically for vertical viewing, each episode runs between 60 seconds and two minutes, delivering compact yet emotionally engaging narratives tailored to fast-scrolling users.

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TADKA for Short-Form Entertainment

“Explore Tadka, an all-new tab on the JioHotstar app for dumdaar micro shows packed with mazedaar entertainment. Perfect for short escapes from everyday life, anytime and anywhere. Toh laga Tadka On JioHotstar,” the JioHotstar App description reads.

Unlike abridged versions of traditional series, TADKA content is developed exclusively for short attention spans. The format blends genres such as romance, drama, comedy, and thrillers into tightly paced episodic storytelling, focusing on relatable, youth-centric themes rooted in everyday relationships and aspirations.

Expanding beyond the conventional Mumbai-centric narrative landscape, the platform brings regional stories to the forefront, featuring settings such as Indore and Lucknow. Early titles include Mitti Ka Sher and Startup Junoon, reflecting a broader cultural and geographic diversity. The content is being offered in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, to cater to a wide audience base.

Over 100 Original Titles Already Available

At launch, TADKA features over 100 original titles, with plans to scale up to more than 1,000 by the end of the year. Supported by over 50 production houses, the initiative is positioned to create new opportunities for content creators through a flexible, high-volume storytelling model.

More Than 50 Production Houses Join