Apple Could Work with Intel for iPhones: Report

Apple Inc, a global tech giant, is reportedly in advanced stage discussions with Intel to use its chips for iPhones. In fact, both companies have reportedly completed the final stage of the deal. Back when Apple used to work with Intel for MacBook chips, Intel had a great relationship in terms of business with the company. However, Apple later changed that with the introduction of M1 chip in 2020 for the MacBook Air.

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TSMC, the primary manufacturer of Apple’s silicon chips is facing hardships to meet the current demands due to AI boom. Thus, to ensure that its supply chain doesn’t get affected, Apple is now working with Intel for the iPhone chips production. This will create a win-win scenario for the companies.

Apple could give continous large scale business to Intel for the iPhone chips. The demand for iPhones hasn’t gone down, and is only growing globally. Intel will soon start manufacturing iPhone chips, said a report from the WallStreetJournal (WSJ). Once a dominant player in the chip making industry, Intel has been losing business to competitors. Thus, this deal from Apple would be a breath of fresh air for the company, and the US government as well, which is a large stakeholder in the chipmaker.