BSNL SIM Booking Process Made Simpler

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has made SIM booking process simpler for the consumers. The consumers currently have to go to a shop to get a SIM card. However, that’s changing with the new method that BSNL has introduced. It is so simple that a person who doesn’t understand much about getting a new SIM card will also be able to get one. It will be done all through the mobile phone of the user.

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BSNL SIM Booking Processing via QR Code

BSNL SIM card will now be able to come through QR code only. Take a look at the QR code below, just scan it and follow the steps mentioned below.

You can simply scan the QR code for getting a SIM card. Otherwise, you can also go to the website – sahaj.bsnl.co.in/skyc. This is currently live in the UP East telecom circle. BSNL E-KYC portal will help you to do the KYC on the go. Currently, you had to go to the shop of the telecom operator and then fill out the details, do a physical KYC and then you would get the SIM card.

But now, BSNL is making this process seamless. However, you will have to go and get the SIM card physically. The state-run telecom company doesn’t home deliver the SIM cards. This is for a good reason as well.

SIM cards are an important asset. They allow you to make calls and become your digital identity. If they are misplaced when delivering or are delivered to the wrong person, they can be put to the wrong use. That is why, you will have to go to your nearest BSNL customer service center to get the SIM card from the company. If you try this out, let us know about the experience in the comments.