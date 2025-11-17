Airtel Chief Calls Indus Towers a Very Undervalued Asset

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, has called Indus Towers a very undervalued asset in his recent comments to the analysts. For the unaware, Indus Towers, a telecom infrastructure company, was acquired by Bharti Airtel in the recent past. It wasn't wholly acquired, but more than 50% stake was with Airtel, when the telco recently decided to get an additonal 5% stake in the company. This move was questioned by the analysts who wanted to know that after already getting a controlling stake, why Airtel acquired another 5% in the tower company.









To this, Gopal Vittal, Airtel's Chief Executive Officer, at the recently held earnings call of Q2 FY26 said, "we see Indus as a very clearly undervalued asset, it is a strong dividend-paying Company, it is a vital infrastructure for us and therefore, given all of these reasons, we have taken up the stake there, or we have proposed, we have taken an enabling provision to take up the stake there and at some point based on how things play out, we will look to activate that provision."

Indus Towers posted a 10% revenue growth in Q2 FY26, however, its net profit still dipped 17% to Rs 1,839 crore. Due to the growing demand for telecom infrastructure in India, Bharti Airtel sees great potential for Indus Towers in the Indian market. The company has been adding towers at a healthy rate every passing quarter and with Airtel behind, it stands to gain much in the future.

Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO, Indus Towers said, "We are pleased to report another quarter of solid performance driven by healthy tower additions and the strengthening of our market presence. Our sharp focus on cost efficiency has been contributing to steady improvement in our profitability. The quarter also marked the announcement of our plan to foray into Africa, a strategic step towards supplementing our long-term growth by extending Indus Towers’ proven execution capabilities to new high-potential markets."