Is Rs 251 BSNL Plan for Students a Good Offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is offering a student plan to the customers. This plan costs Rs 251 and was announced on the occassion of Children's Day. The company will offer this plan till a limited time only. The offer will come till a limited time till December 13, 2025.









The plan comes with 100GB of data, 100 SMSes per day, unlimited voice calling, and a service validity of 28 days. With the 4G network of BSNL, 100GB of data at just Rs 251 is amazing.

"This large data-packed plan offers students an excellent opportunity to take pride in experiencing an indigenously developed 4G mobile network for a full period of 28 days with data usage up to as high as 100 GB," said Robert J Ravi, CMD, BSNL.

"Once they experience a new BSNL 4G data services, we expect them to continue their association with us for a long time, as BSNL can assure excellent service quality and coverage," said Ravi.

Is this plan worth it or not? We don't know. That's for you to decide. This is a limited time offer, so recharge with it soon.