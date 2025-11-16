Redmi Note 15 Series is Launching Soon in India

Redmi Note 15 series will launch soon in India. The phone series has already launched in China. Along with this, Redmi will also launch the Redmi 15C in India, but this will be at an earlier date most likely. Redmi Note 15C will launch later this month, said Abhishek Yadav, a tipster on his social media profile on X. The Redmi Note 15 series, as per him, on the other hand will launch in December 2025. The Redmi Note 15 series will launch some time in December. This will be a follow up to the Redmi Note 14 series, which also launched last year in December 2024.









According to the tipster, the new phone series will go on sale on January 9, 2026. One of the key concerns that the tech community had with the Redmi Note 14 series was the value proposition. It will be crucial for Xiaomi to ensure that the Redmi Note 15 series can make an impact in the market, like the Redmi Note series used to.

As for the Redmi Note 15C 5G, it is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. Further, there could be a 4G variant of the phone as well which could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra SoC.