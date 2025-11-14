oneplus 15r is likely coming next month

OnePlus 15R is coming soon to India. The OnePlus 15, which is the flagship phone from the company was announced on Thursday in India. We expected that OnePlus 15R, which is likely to be the rebadged OnePlus Ace 6, will launch as well. However, that didn't happen. Now OnePlus has decided that it will launch the R series and the main flagship device separately. OnePlus 15R could now launch somewhere in the middle of December 2025. It is expected to house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which is currently present on the OnePlus 13.









Read More - ChatGPT is Becoming Social with Group Chats

The OnePlus 15R will be the successor to the OnePlus 13R. OnePlus 13R was launched around Rs 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 15 matches the starting price of the OnePlus 13 when it was launched in January 2025. We can expect that the OnePlus 15R could also launch around the same price point.

Read More - BSNL, TCS Done with 1 Lakh 4G Sites, What’s Next

The OnePlus 15R is expected to come with support for up to 165Hz refresh rate and 5000nits of peak brightness. The phone packs a 7800mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. OnePlus might not provide support for wireless charging on the device. Let's wait for some official communication from the company for the device.