OnePlus 15R is Likely Coming Next Month

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The OnePlus 15R will be the successor to the OnePlus 13R. OnePlus 13R was launched around Rs 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 15 matches the starting price of the OnePlus 13 when it was launched in January 2025.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 15R is coming soon to India.
  • The OnePlus 15, which is the flagship phone from the company was announced on Thursday in India.
  • We expected that OnePlus 15R, which is likely to be the rebadged OnePlus Ace 6, will launch as well.

Follow Us

oneplus 15r is likely coming next month

OnePlus 15R is coming soon to India. The OnePlus 15, which is the flagship phone from the company was announced on Thursday in India. We expected that OnePlus 15R, which is likely to be the rebadged OnePlus Ace 6, will launch as well. However, that didn't happen. Now OnePlus has decided that it will launch the R series and the main flagship device separately. OnePlus 15R could now launch somewhere in the middle of December 2025. It is expected to house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which is currently present on the OnePlus 13.




Read More - ChatGPT is Becoming Social with Group Chats

The OnePlus 15R will be the successor to the OnePlus 13R. OnePlus 13R was launched around Rs 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 15 matches the starting price of the OnePlus 13 when it was launched in January 2025. We can expect that the OnePlus 15R could also launch around the same price point.

Read More - BSNL, TCS Done with 1 Lakh 4G Sites, What’s Next

The OnePlus 15R is expected to come with support for up to 165Hz refresh rate and 5000nits of peak brightness. The phone packs a 7800mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. OnePlus might not provide support for wireless charging on the device. Let's wait for some official communication from the company for the device.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Abhijith :

Good work TCS and BSNL Team keep going ! Build your empire with the people who stepping stones at you…

BSNL, TCS Done with 1 Lakh 4G Sites, What's Next

Rahul :

Why don't u use 1 metrics to show data consumption, it's billion million and some where it's Gb and Mb…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU…

Grs :

Oh..sorry premium than Airtel not same.

Vodafone Idea CEO on Tariff Hike: We Will Kind of…

TheAndroidFreak :

I don't know how come same tariffs. Please care to explain.

Vodafone Idea CEO on Tariff Hike: We Will Kind of…

Grs :

Same situation in Maharastra circle..Airtel 4G is becoming stronger day by day...and Vi's network is degrading very badly...and that one…

Vodafone Idea Posts Net Loss of Rs 5525 Crore

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments