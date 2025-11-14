chatgpt is becoming social with group chats

ChatGPT, an AI (artificial intelligence) chatbot from OpenAI, has taken its first step towards becoming a social platform. The company recently announced that it is bringing Group Chats to the platform. While it isn't really meant to chat informally like what other social media platforms offer, it still gives you that functionality. OpenAI said that it wants to enable users to invite others to collaborate over projects and share ideas.









OpenAI, in a blog said, "With group chats, you can bring friends, family, or coworkers into a shared space to plan, make decisions, or work through ideas together."

The group chat can have between 1 to 20 people. Just like there are admins in WhatsApp Groups, the user who is creating the group inside the ChatGPT has the power to add or remove users from the group. One of the first things that comes to mind as we think about chatting with others inside the platform is privacy! Is OpenAI monitoring these conversations?

While OpenAI didn't say anything about whether it is reading these conversations or not, it has said that it won't store it in its memories. The ChatGPT memory is an important tool for many users when they are trying to access older information via chatting with the AI bot. However, the group chats won't be stored in the ChatGPT memories. Regardless, it will have to stay somewhere in the server for the users to be able to access the group chat as and when they want.

There's no conversation about encryption of the chat data. So our suggestion would be to be careful about what you type in there. OpenAI has started piloting this feature in New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.