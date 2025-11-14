OnePlus 13 Price Lowers in India after OnePlus 15 Launch

OnePlus 13, the previous generation flagship from OnePlus, which actually launched this year only, is now available at a discounted price in India. OnePlus 15 is here, with upgrades in many areas, but also slight downgrades in key areas compared to the OnePlus 13. This makes the OnePlus 13 a perfect, or rather a sweet spot for the consumers to enter the OnePlus flagship ecosystem. Because of the launch of OnePlus 15, the price of the OnePlus 13 has lowered, and here's the updated pricing.









Read More - OnePlus 15 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus 13 Price Compared to OnePlus 15 in India

OnePlus 13 is available in two memory variants:

12GB+256GB = Rs 65,999

16GB+512GB = Rs 72,999

The price of the OnePlus 13 can be lowered further by Rs 4,000 with select credit cards. This means the base variant price will fall down to Rs 61,999. This is a great offer on the OnePlus 13. If you have an older device to exchange, that would make this even better.

OnePlus 15 is available in the same two memory variants:

12GB+256GB = Rs 72,999

16GB+512GB = Rs 79,999

There's a Rs 4,000 card discount on the OnePlus 15 as well.

Read More - Vivo X300 Series with ZEISS Camera Teased for India

OnePlus 13 is a Good Deal Right Now, Here's Why

OnePlus 13 has a high resolution flat display which by the way has lifetime warranty, meaning no worries about the green line issue. Then, you have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and a triple-camera setup at the rear, with Hasselblad partnership. The phone has a large 6000mAh battery, with support for 100W wired fast-charging. The OnePlus 15 will come with Android 15 out of the box, but it will get Android OS updates till Android 19. Further, the security updates are promised till six years. This means, this phone will work just fine for you till 2030-31.

This makes the OnePlus 13 a better value purchase, taking nothing away from what OnePlus 15 can offer you.