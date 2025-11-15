Vivo X300 Series to Launch in India on this Date

Vivo X300 series will launch soon in India. The X300 series will come with two phones - X300 and X300 Pro. Both phones have already launched in China, and thus we know what specifications they will carry to a large extent. The Vivo X300 series will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC built on the 3nm process. The phones will run on Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box. The Vivo X300 Pro will, in fact feature a 200MP telephoto sensor. Both the devices will come with a ZEISS tuned camera system.









The Vivo X300 series has been confirmed to launch on December 2, 2025 in India. This is in line with the previous launch of the X200 series in India, which also took place in December of 2024. One of the things which the tech enthusiasts are very excited about is the arrival of Origin OS 6. People were really bored and not so happy with the FunTouch OS. This will change with the X300 series. In fact, even the iQOO 15, which is launching on November 26, 2025, will come with Origin OS 6 out of the box and should deliver a better OS (operating system) experience to the consumers.