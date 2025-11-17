OPPO Find X9 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

OPPO Find X9 series will launch in India tomorrow, i.e., on November 18, 2025, at 12 PM. There will be two phones in this series as we have seen in China - OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro. Now, ahead of the launch, the phone series price has been leaked online. The OPPO Find X9 series has been spotted on Poorvika, an electronics retail shop. The OPPO Find X9 series will start in India at Rs 79,999 as per the listing.









Read More - Vivo X300 Series to Launch in India on this Date

The OPPO Find X9 series will have the base OPPO Find X9 at Rs 79,999 with 12GB+256GB storage. Then there's a 16GB+512GB of storage variant at Rs 89,999. The OPPO Find X9 Pro is said to start at Rs 1,09,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant. The phone series has launched in China already, so we know most of its specifications already.

OPPO Find X9 will go on sale via Flipkart and the official store of OPPO on the website, mobile app, as well as offline retail. The Find X9 series features phones powered by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. The Find X9 Pro is likely to feature a larger display and will also be super durable as it is likely to come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating.

Read More - OnePlus 15R is Likely Coming Next Month

The Find X9 Pro is likely to come in two colour variants - Titanium Charcoal, and Silk White. The OPPO Find X9 Pro could come with a larger 6.78-inch 1272x2772 pixels AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Note that these prices could look very different upon the launch. OPPO will launch the phone is less than 24 hours from now. So stay tuned for the launch and see how the company prices its next generation flagships in India.