Airtel Becomes First to Reach Man and Merak in Ladakh

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Airtel’s continuous expansion in high-altitude and remote regions reflects its commitment to bridging the connectivity divide, strengthening India’s digital infrastructure, and offering reliable mobile services, even in the most challenging environments.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel has become the first operator to reach Man and Merak, two of the remotest villages located on the Eastern Border of Ladakh.
  • These two villages are in front Pangong Lake.
  • Airtel is the only operator in the region to offer mobile connectivity.

Follow Us

airtel becomes first to reach man and

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telco, has become the first operator to reach Man and Merak, two of the remotest villages located on the Eastern Border of Ladakh. These two villages are in front Pangong Lake. Airtel is the only operator in the region to offer mobile connectivity. The eastern border of Ladakh has faced issues because of zero connectivity and no telecom network connectivity. There was about a vast 50km corridor in the region which was without any network coverage. The connectivity would not only benefit the residents, but will also boost tourism in the region.




Read More - Vodafone Idea to Offer Discounts on IR Pack to Secondary Users

Following this deployment, the entire route between Chushul and Pangong Tso is now connected. Dibyendu Aich, COO, Jammu and Kashmir, Bharti Airtel, "Connecting Man and Merak is a huge step forward in our mission to extend world-class digital access to India’s remotest regions. These sites will not only support the thousands of tourists visiting Pangong Lake every year but will also empower local communities by enabling essential services like digital payments, emergency connectivity, and access to everyday digital tools."

Read More - Airtel Chief Calls Indus Towers a Very Undervalued Asset

Airtel’s continuous expansion in high-altitude and remote regions reflects its commitment to bridging the connectivity divide, strengthening India’s digital infrastructure, and offering reliable mobile services, even in the most challenging environments.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

I dumped bsnl mid June this year. Not going back to it until 2029 :)

BSNL VoWi-Fi is Going to Launch Soon: Chairman

Sujata :

And In rural India, BSNL has almost least to no coverage. If you are going into jungle, ocean, mountains, take…

Is Rs 251 BSNL Plan for Students a Good Offer

WIN :

Bro, Vi 5G is doing good in Bengaluru. Their 4G is a shit. They are expanding 5G area by area.…

Is Rs 251 BSNL Plan for Students a Good Offer

RKD :

Will not use C grade BSNL ever, even if offered for free like the earlier Re.1 Freedom plan, because of…

Is Rs 251 BSNL Plan for Students a Good Offer

TelecomCitizen :

They have no idea what's waiting for them on the field,Jio has UBR practically every where ,the amount of interference…

Airtel Sees UBR as a Legitimate Opportunity to Expand

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments