Airtel Becomes First to Reach Man and Merak in Ladakh

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telco, has become the first operator to reach Man and Merak, two of the remotest villages located on the Eastern Border of Ladakh. These two villages are in front Pangong Lake. Airtel is the only operator in the region to offer mobile connectivity. The eastern border of Ladakh has faced issues because of zero connectivity and no telecom network connectivity. There was about a vast 50km corridor in the region which was without any network coverage. The connectivity would not only benefit the residents, but will also boost tourism in the region.









Following this deployment, the entire route between Chushul and Pangong Tso is now connected. Dibyendu Aich, COO, Jammu and Kashmir, Bharti Airtel, "Connecting Man and Merak is a huge step forward in our mission to extend world-class digital access to India’s remotest regions. These sites will not only support the thousands of tourists visiting Pangong Lake every year but will also empower local communities by enabling essential services like digital payments, emergency connectivity, and access to everyday digital tools."

Airtel’s continuous expansion in high-altitude and remote regions reflects its commitment to bridging the connectivity divide, strengthening India’s digital infrastructure, and offering reliable mobile services, even in the most challenging environments.