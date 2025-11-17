OPPO Announces Apex Guard to Offer Higher Quality Experience

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • OPPO, a smartphone maker, has introduced Apex Guard.
  • The company said that this is a new tech suite that's supposed to elevate the consumer experience both in the hardware and the software segment.
  • OPPO has also done several innovations on its battery.

OPPO, a smartphone maker, has introduced Apex Guard. The company said that this is a new tech suite that's supposed to elevate the consumer experience both in the hardware and the software segment. The company has announced Apex Guard at its global headquarters, at the Binhai Bay Campus.




Apex Guard is something that the company will extend across all of its product lines. This is designed to elevate quality across three key dimensions:

The company will safeguard its devices against unexpected situations such as water exposure or accidental drops. OPPO has developed high quality materials such as ultra-high-strength steel and AM04 aerospace-grade aluminium alloy to withstand daily wear and tear, and introduced structural solutions like Armour Shield that deliver protection far beyond everyday expectations.

OPPO has also done several innovations on its batteries for the phones. The company has started using customised spherical silicon-carbon material. This delivers long-lasting safety while extending the lifespan of the battery cell by additional 400 cycles.

Then there's certifications. OPPO has certifications from various reputable organisations for its devices. TUV Rheinland, TUV SUD,  and SGS are some of the certifications that OPPO's devices come with.

OPPO has also improved the software experience for the consumers with the ColorOS 16. The ColorOS 16 brings the first Unified Animation Architecture for Android. This delivers smooth and seamless app launches and transitions across the entire system.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

